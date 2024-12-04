Left Menu

Italy's Migrant Plan Faces Judicial Hurdles as Supreme Court Deliberates

Italy's supreme court is reviewing the legality of the government's plan to divert migrants to Albania. The court's ruling, expected in weeks, will determine the fate of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's initiative. Lower courts have questioned the plan's legality, leading to its temporary halt.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:21 IST
Italy's supreme court is currently deliberating on the government's contentious plan to divert migrants to Albania, a move that has left Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's strategy in a state of uncertainty.

Lower courts previously raised questions about the initiative's compliance with European law. This resulted in an immediate halt to the transfer of migrants picked up at sea to Italian-managed camps in Albania, sparking legal challenges. The plan involves deporting migrants from 'safe countries' to Albania after swift processing, but lower courts deemed it unauthorized.

Lawyers are urging the court to seek clarification from the European Court of Justice, which is expected to take months. Meanwhile, the Italian government has paused the transfer of migrants, awaiting the supreme court's decision.

