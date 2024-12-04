Left Menu

MLA Targeted in Extortion Racket: Twist in Obscene Video Scandal

Goa Police recently arrested Mukesh Rauta for allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh from an MLA by creating a morphed obscene video. Rauta, familiar to the legislator, reportedly demanded Rs 5 crore for not releasing the video. A case has been registered as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:24 IST
MLA Targeted in Extortion Racket: Twist in Obscene Video Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sensational case of extortion, Goa Police on Wednesday apprehended a man accused of blackmailing a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) with a fabricated obscene video.

Mukesh Rauta, originally hailing from Odisha and known to the legislator, allegedly recorded a video call with the MLA last December. Using the footage, he created a morphed video by incorporating explicit material and sent it to the MLA, demanding a hefty payment.

Following investigation, authorities revealed that Rauta successfully extorted Rs 5 lakh, after initially receiving Rs 55,000 from the complainant's account. He reportedly threatened to distribute the morphed video on social media unless paid Rs 5 crore. The crime branch continues its probe under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024