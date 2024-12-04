MLA Targeted in Extortion Racket: Twist in Obscene Video Scandal
Goa Police recently arrested Mukesh Rauta for allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh from an MLA by creating a morphed obscene video. Rauta, familiar to the legislator, reportedly demanded Rs 5 crore for not releasing the video. A case has been registered as investigations continue.
In a sensational case of extortion, Goa Police on Wednesday apprehended a man accused of blackmailing a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) with a fabricated obscene video.
Mukesh Rauta, originally hailing from Odisha and known to the legislator, allegedly recorded a video call with the MLA last December. Using the footage, he created a morphed video by incorporating explicit material and sent it to the MLA, demanding a hefty payment.
Following investigation, authorities revealed that Rauta successfully extorted Rs 5 lakh, after initially receiving Rs 55,000 from the complainant's account. He reportedly threatened to distribute the morphed video on social media unless paid Rs 5 crore. The crime branch continues its probe under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.
