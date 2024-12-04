Left Menu

Tribal Displacement Concerns Rise Over Polavaram Project

The BJD met with NCST chairperson Antar Singh Arya regarding the potential displacement of tribes in Odisha due to Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram Project. Changes to the project's flood discharge capacity raise concerns about submergence and displacement, with BJD seeking intervention to protect vulnerable tribal communities in Malkangiri district.

Tribal Displacement Concerns Rise Over Polavaram Project
  • Country:
  • India

The BJD delegation, led by Debi Prasad Mishra, met NCST chairperson Antar Singh Arya to discuss the potential displacement of tribes in Odisha's Malkangiri district due to Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram Project. The delegation highlighted the issues arising from modifications in the project's flood discharge design.

This multi-purpose project, initially outlined under the Godavari Water Dispute Tribunal's resolution, now faces controversy as the flood discharge has been increased from 36 lakh to 50 lakh cusecs without comprehensive impact assessments for upstream regions like Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The BJD, voicing concerns for around 200 villages at risk, urges intervention to mitigate the potential loss of homes and lands. Despite a Supreme Court directive for inter-state discussions, no meetings have occurred, exacerbating fears among affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

