Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Grozny, Prompting Crisis in Chechnya

A Ukrainian drone has reportedly struck Grozny, the capital of Russia's southern Chechnya region, resulting in civilian casualties. The incident, announced on Wednesday by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov via state news agency RIA, involved a drone hitting the roof of a building occupied by a special police regiment.

Details about the number of casualties remain unclear, including whether the term refers to deaths or injuries. Kadyrov, a staunch supporter of Russia's military activities in Ukraine, has been vocal in his backing, contributing Chechen forces to the war effort.

Notably, this incident follows a similar attack on October 29, where a Ukrainian drone set ablaze the roof of a military training center in Gudermes, marking the first such strike on Chechen soil since the war's commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)