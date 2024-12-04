Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Grozny, Prompting Crisis in Chechnya
A Ukrainian drone struck Grozny, Chechnya's capital, causing civilian casualties. The attack targeted a special police regiment building. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a supporter of Russia's war in Ukraine, reported the incident. This marks the first Ukrainian drone attack on Chechnya during the ongoing conflict.
A Ukrainian drone has reportedly struck Grozny, the capital of Russia's southern Chechnya region, resulting in civilian casualties. The incident, announced on Wednesday by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov via state news agency RIA, involved a drone hitting the roof of a building occupied by a special police regiment.
Details about the number of casualties remain unclear, including whether the term refers to deaths or injuries. Kadyrov, a staunch supporter of Russia's military activities in Ukraine, has been vocal in his backing, contributing Chechen forces to the war effort.
Notably, this incident follows a similar attack on October 29, where a Ukrainian drone set ablaze the roof of a military training center in Gudermes, marking the first such strike on Chechen soil since the war's commencement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rapid Arrest: Udhampur Police Nab Murder Suspect Within 12 Hours
UP's By-Polls Controversy: Police Role Questioned by SP Leader
Six persons killed as van rams into truck in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Police.
Samajwadi Party Challenges Police Conduct in Lok Sabha Elections
High-Stakes Encounter: Karnataka Police Tackles Naxal Threat