Rakesh Tikait's Rallying Cry: Farmers Mobilize in Uttar Pradesh

Rakesh Tikait, a prominent figure of the Bhartiya Kisan Union-Tikait, found himself temporarily detained at the Tappal police station on Wednesday before his release in the evening. Despite the police intervention, Tikait remains determined, urging farmers across Uttar Pradesh to adhere to decisions made by the 'kisan panchayat' in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Tikait emphasized the unity of the farmer movement, as many were taken into custody at over 50 police stations statewide. He suggested that these farmers hold local panchayats to shape their strategies moving forward, reiterating their commitment to decisions made therein.

The possibility of farmers marching with their tractors to Lucknow was also floated, with Tikait's assertion that resolution lies with the Uttar Pradesh government. Detailing future actions, he stated that after his release, his focus would turn to coordinating with panchayat leaders and potentially intensifying their protests if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)