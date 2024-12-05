Human Smuggling Scandal Shakes Fort Cavazos

In a shocking turn of events, three U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos, Texas, face serious charges of human smuggling. The soldiers, identified as Emilio Mendoza Lopez, Angel Palma, and Enrique Jauregui, were arrested following a vehicle stop on November 27 in Presidio, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The arresting officers allegedly found Mendoza Lopez and two Guatemalan nationals inside the vehicle driven by Palma, while phone data unveiled conversations among the trio highlighting their roles in the smuggling operation. Jauregui has been accused of orchestrating and facilitating the recruitment process.

With Palmer fleeing the scene initially, further detentions were made at Fort Cavazos. Legal representatives are gearing up for initial court appearances, with Mendoza Lopez currently held without bail. The military, however, has yet to disclose further details of any internal disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)