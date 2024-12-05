Left Menu

Human Smuggling Scandal Shakes Fort Cavazos

Three US Army soldiers at Fort Cavazos, Texas, have been charged with human smuggling. Emilio Mendoza Lopez, Angel Palma, and Enrique Jauregui were implicated following a traffic stop in Presidio. Evidence from phone data suggests the three collaborated on this illicit operation. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alpine | Updated: 05-12-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 04:01 IST
Human Smuggling Scandal Shakes Fort Cavazos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking turn of events, three U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos, Texas, face serious charges of human smuggling. The soldiers, identified as Emilio Mendoza Lopez, Angel Palma, and Enrique Jauregui, were arrested following a vehicle stop on November 27 in Presidio, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The arresting officers allegedly found Mendoza Lopez and two Guatemalan nationals inside the vehicle driven by Palma, while phone data unveiled conversations among the trio highlighting their roles in the smuggling operation. Jauregui has been accused of orchestrating and facilitating the recruitment process.

With Palmer fleeing the scene initially, further detentions were made at Fort Cavazos. Legal representatives are gearing up for initial court appearances, with Mendoza Lopez currently held without bail. The military, however, has yet to disclose further details of any internal disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024