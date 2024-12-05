Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Northern California Elementary School

Two students were injured in a shooting at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Northern California. The suspected gunman reportedly killed himself. The students are hospitalized with unknown conditions, while the suspect's motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palermo | Updated: 05-12-2024 04:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 04:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Northern California Elementary School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

On Wednesday, an alarming incident unfolded at a Northern California elementary school where two students were injured in a shooting. Authorities believe the perpetrator took his own life after the attack.

The shooting took place at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists located in Palermo, with the wounded students immediately transported to local hospitals. Their current conditions remain undisclosed.

According to Butte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Megan McMann, the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. As of now, the motive behind this tragic act is unknown. Palermo is a small community approximately 65 miles north of Sacramento.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024