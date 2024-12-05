Tragedy Strikes at Northern California Elementary School

On Wednesday, an alarming incident unfolded at a Northern California elementary school where two students were injured in a shooting. Authorities believe the perpetrator took his own life after the attack.

The shooting took place at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists located in Palermo, with the wounded students immediately transported to local hospitals. Their current conditions remain undisclosed.

According to Butte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Megan McMann, the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. As of now, the motive behind this tragic act is unknown. Palermo is a small community approximately 65 miles north of Sacramento.

(With inputs from agencies.)