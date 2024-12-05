Left Menu

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry criticized Western diplomats for interfering in its judicial system following remarks on the country's human rights record. This followed the detention of human rights advocate Rufat Safarov. Concerns remain about free speech and political freedoms in Azerbaijan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 05:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 05:35 IST
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has condemned Western diplomats for allegedly meddling in its judicial system. This reaction comes after comments were made by ambassadors from the U.S., E.U., and Switzerland at a Baku event, criticizing Azerbaijan's human rights situation.

The remarks coincided with the detention of Rufat Safarov, a notable human rights advocate, under what Western entities have termed alarming circumstances regarding human rights and free speech. The ministry argued this diplomatic discourse threatens Azerbaijan's judiciary independence.

This diplomatic friction emerged in the wake of statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. State Department responses concerning Azerbaijan's human rights practices and Safarov's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

