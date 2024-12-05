Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has condemned Western diplomats for allegedly meddling in its judicial system. This reaction comes after comments were made by ambassadors from the U.S., E.U., and Switzerland at a Baku event, criticizing Azerbaijan's human rights situation.

The remarks coincided with the detention of Rufat Safarov, a notable human rights advocate, under what Western entities have termed alarming circumstances regarding human rights and free speech. The ministry argued this diplomatic discourse threatens Azerbaijan's judiciary independence.

This diplomatic friction emerged in the wake of statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. State Department responses concerning Azerbaijan's human rights practices and Safarov's case.

