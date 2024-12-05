Taiwan President Calls for Unity Among Democracies in Guam Visit
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, during his visit to Guam, urged democracies to unite against authoritarianism to ensure regional peace. Despite China's objections, Lai emphasized Taiwan and Guam's familial ties and advocated for collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, stressing shared values and promoting democracy.
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, visiting the U.S. territory of Guam, called for democracies to come together against the threat of authoritarianism, highlighting its importance for regional peace. Guam, hosting a crucial military base, became a pivotal stage for Lai's call to action amidst his Pacific tour.
China criticized the United States for allowing Lai's transit, including a stop in Hawaii, reinforcing tensions around Taiwan's international engagements. Lai, addressing media alongside Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, emphasized the cultural and strategic ties between Taiwan and Guam to bolster this diplomatic venture.
Amid solemn ceremonies, including an unusual listing of Taiwan's anthem alongside the U.S. anthem, Lai underscored the Indo-Pacific strategic partnership as essential against authoritarian expansion. Rejecting Beijing's territorial claims over Taiwan, Lai's visit reiterated his nation's commitment to globalization and diplomatic engagement.
