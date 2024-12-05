Left Menu

Political Chaos in South Korea: Repercussions of a Botched Martial Law Declaration

The South Korean defense minister, Kim Yong-hyun, advocated for imposing martial law due to political tensions between President Yoon Suk Yeol and liberal opposition. This resulted in chaos and a unanimous parliamentary vote to reject the decree, leading to the potential impeachment of President Yoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:36 IST
Political Chaos in South Korea: Repercussions of a Botched Martial Law Declaration

South Korea faced political turmoil this week when defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, a close ally of President Yoon Suk Yeol, recommended martial law amid rising tensions with the liberal opposition. Kim's suggestion came despite his earlier denial of any such plans.

The sudden imposition sparked chaos within the government and among the People Power Party, leading to a late-night parliamentary vote rejecting the decree. President Yoon, elected in 2022, now confronts a potential impeachment due to his controversial actions.

Officials and analysts noted the pivotal role of Kim Yong-hyun, a longtime confidant of Yoon, in planning the power grab that aimed to suppress perceived threats. Though the defense ministry has refrained from commenting on the specifics, Kim has since offered his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024