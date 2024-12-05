Political Chaos in South Korea: Repercussions of a Botched Martial Law Declaration

South Korea faced political turmoil this week when defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, a close ally of President Yoon Suk Yeol, recommended martial law amid rising tensions with the liberal opposition. Kim's suggestion came despite his earlier denial of any such plans.

The sudden imposition sparked chaos within the government and among the People Power Party, leading to a late-night parliamentary vote rejecting the decree. President Yoon, elected in 2022, now confronts a potential impeachment due to his controversial actions.

Officials and analysts noted the pivotal role of Kim Yong-hyun, a longtime confidant of Yoon, in planning the power grab that aimed to suppress perceived threats. Though the defense ministry has refrained from commenting on the specifics, Kim has since offered his resignation.

