Justice Manmohan's Rise to Supreme Court: A New Chapter

In a significant development for the Indian judiciary, Justice Manmohan has been officially sworn in as a Supreme Court judge. The oath-taking ceremony was conducted on Thursday by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna at the apex court.

Justice Manmohan's induction brings the total number of judges in the Supreme Court to 33, just one short of the sanctioned 34, which includes the Chief Justice of India. The addition strengthens the judiciary at a critical juncture.

Justice Manmohan's elevation was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on November 28, marking an important shift in the judicial landscape. His experience and expertise are expected to contribute significantly to the top court's functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)