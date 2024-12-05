Left Menu

Justice Manmohan's Rise to Supreme Court: A New Chapter

Justice Manmohan was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. This ceremony raises the court's working strength to 33 judges, nearing the sanctioned 34. His elevation to the apex position was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on November 28.

In a significant development for the Indian judiciary, Justice Manmohan has been officially sworn in as a Supreme Court judge. The oath-taking ceremony was conducted on Thursday by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna at the apex court.

Justice Manmohan's induction brings the total number of judges in the Supreme Court to 33, just one short of the sanctioned 34, which includes the Chief Justice of India. The addition strengthens the judiciary at a critical juncture.

Justice Manmohan's elevation was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on November 28, marking an important shift in the judicial landscape. His experience and expertise are expected to contribute significantly to the top court's functioning.

