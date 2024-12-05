Diplomatic Dynamics: Taiwan's President's Talks Stir Tensions
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's phone call with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson during a Pacific visit may heighten tensions with Beijing. Despite silence from both Taipei and Washington, sources suggest the conversation should not escalate China's military threats, echoing concerns from Lai's previous diplomatic engagements.
In a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te spoke with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson during his visit to the Pacific. Confidential sources informed Reuters of the call on Wednesday, indicating that it could further anger China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory.
While the presidential office in Taiwan and Johnson's representatives remained silent on the exchange, insiders revealed that the conversation should not provoke China into heightening military intimidation of Taiwan. This comes as speculations arise about China possibly initiating war games in response to Lai's Pacific tour.
The visit included stops in Hawaii and Guam, with Lai having a brief conversation with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Hawaii, focusing on China's military provocations. The situation draws parallels to 2022 when China conducted war exercises following Pelosi's Taiwan visit. President Lai remains firm on rejecting China's territorial claims over Taiwan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Taiwan Challenges China's 'One-China' Claims
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Kyiv Embassy Developments
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Macron's Comments on Haiti
Bushra Bibi's Controversial Comments Ignite Diplomatic Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions: Canada and India Clash Over Sikh Separatist Allegations