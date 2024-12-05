Left Menu

Diplomatic Dynamics: Taiwan's President's Talks Stir Tensions

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's phone call with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson during a Pacific visit may heighten tensions with Beijing. Despite silence from both Taipei and Washington, sources suggest the conversation should not escalate China's military threats, echoing concerns from Lai's previous diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:49 IST
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea

In a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te spoke with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson during his visit to the Pacific. Confidential sources informed Reuters of the call on Wednesday, indicating that it could further anger China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory.

While the presidential office in Taiwan and Johnson's representatives remained silent on the exchange, insiders revealed that the conversation should not provoke China into heightening military intimidation of Taiwan. This comes as speculations arise about China possibly initiating war games in response to Lai's Pacific tour.

The visit included stops in Hawaii and Guam, with Lai having a brief conversation with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Hawaii, focusing on China's military provocations. The situation draws parallels to 2022 when China conducted war exercises following Pelosi's Taiwan visit. President Lai remains firm on rejecting China's territorial claims over Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

