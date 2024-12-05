Diplomatic Dynamics: Taiwan's President's Talks Stir Tensions

In a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te spoke with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson during his visit to the Pacific. Confidential sources informed Reuters of the call on Wednesday, indicating that it could further anger China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory.

While the presidential office in Taiwan and Johnson's representatives remained silent on the exchange, insiders revealed that the conversation should not provoke China into heightening military intimidation of Taiwan. This comes as speculations arise about China possibly initiating war games in response to Lai's Pacific tour.

The visit included stops in Hawaii and Guam, with Lai having a brief conversation with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Hawaii, focusing on China's military provocations. The situation draws parallels to 2022 when China conducted war exercises following Pelosi's Taiwan visit. President Lai remains firm on rejecting China's territorial claims over Taiwan.

