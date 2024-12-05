ASEAN Ministers Convene to Address Myanmar Crisis

The Southeast Asian regional bloc, ASEAN, is poised to hold a crucial ministerial gathering in Thailand later this month, focusing on Myanmar's enduring crisis. Indonesia's foreign ministry spokesperson, Roy Soemirat, confirmed the agenda on Thursday, underscoring regional concern over the deteriorating situation.

Invited by Laos, the current ASEAN chair, ministers aim to strategize on the 2021 military coup's aftermath. They will revisit the five-point consensus plan, which remains largely unfulfilled, to encourage Myanmar's military towards halting violence and engaging with adversaries.

The ASEAN bloc, reiterating its stance during the October summit, demands an immediate stop to hostilities. It advocates for conditions conducive to humanitarian aid and a comprehensive national dialogue owned and led by Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)