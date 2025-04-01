Left Menu

Nepal's PM Oli Embarks on Strategic Thailand Visit Amid BIMSTEC Summit

Nepal's PM K P Sharma Oli is visiting Thailand for the BIMSTEC Summit. He will meet Thai leaders, discuss economic ties, and address the Asian Institute of Technology. The visit aims to boost economic development, connectivity, and cultural exchanges while highlighting SAARC and Non-Aligned Movement's importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli departed for Thailand on Tuesday, responding to an invitation from his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to attend the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. The region recently experienced an earthquake, making this visit particularly significant.

This marks Oli's inaugural official visit to Thailand since assuming office for the fourth time in July last year. The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit is scheduled from April 1 to April 5.

While in Thailand, Oli is expected to meet with King Vajiralongkorn and engage with prominent Thai businessmen. Additionally, he will address both the Asian Institute of Technology and the BIMSTEC Summit. Prior to the visit, Oli gathered insights from former prime ministers, ex-foreign ministers, and foreign relations experts to optimize the trip's benefits, focusing on economic growth, connectivity, energy, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

