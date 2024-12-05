South Korean Leadership Faces Investigative Spotlight Over Martial Law Attempt

In a significant development, South Korean prosecutors have initiated an investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol, his interior minister, and the former defense minister. The trio is under scrutiny for their involvement in a controversial attempt to impose martial law, according to Yonhap news agency.

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned over the incident and now faces a travel ban as further investigations unfold. Interestingly, the travel restrictions do not extend to President Yoon or his interior minister. The martial law was cited as a response to alleged threats from 'anti-state forces' and obstructive political opponents, lasting six hours until a parliamentary vote opposed it.

The unfolding events have led to President Yoon confronting an imminent impeachment vote scheduled for Saturday, putting his leadership under intense pressure amid this legal probe.

