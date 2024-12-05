Left Menu

Farmers' Victory: Democracy Prevails Against Autocracy

The release of farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, by the Yogi Adityanath government marks a democratic victory. Samyukt Kisan Morcha hailed this as a fight for fundamental rights. Protests continue in Greater NOIDA until all demands are met, highlighting issues of land compensation and state acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:31 IST
Farmers' Victory: Democracy Prevails Against Autocracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable triumph for democratic rights, the Yogi Adityanath administration has released multiple detained farmer leaders, including the prominent Rakesh Tikait. This move has been hailed by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) as a significant victory against autocratic suppression.

The apprehension of Tikait and others occurred amid farmer protests in Greater NOIDA, with the collective demanding attention to their grievances regarding land compensation. These actions, characterized by the SKM as a fundamental rights violation, have underscored ongoing tensions between the farmers and the state's policies.

Protests, notably at Greater NOIDA's 'Zero Point', are set to persist until authorities concede to the collective's demands. The unrest, involving the 'Delhi Chalo' march, has drawn attention to long-standing disputes over land acquisition, spotlighting the farmers' struggle for justice and equitable treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024