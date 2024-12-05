Farmers' Victory: Democracy Prevails Against Autocracy

In a notable triumph for democratic rights, the Yogi Adityanath administration has released multiple detained farmer leaders, including the prominent Rakesh Tikait. This move has been hailed by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) as a significant victory against autocratic suppression.

The apprehension of Tikait and others occurred amid farmer protests in Greater NOIDA, with the collective demanding attention to their grievances regarding land compensation. These actions, characterized by the SKM as a fundamental rights violation, have underscored ongoing tensions between the farmers and the state's policies.

Protests, notably at Greater NOIDA's 'Zero Point', are set to persist until authorities concede to the collective's demands. The unrest, involving the 'Delhi Chalo' march, has drawn attention to long-standing disputes over land acquisition, spotlighting the farmers' struggle for justice and equitable treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)