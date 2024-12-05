Supreme Court Clears Minister in Defamation Case
The Supreme Court has quashed criminal defamation charges against Union Minister L Murugan. The case was filed by the Murasoli Trust over statements made in 2020. The top court overturned a Madras High Court decision, following Murugan's claim that he did not intend to defame the Trust.
The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal defamation proceedings against Union minister L Murugan. This action followed a complaint by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust regarding statements made by Murugan during a press conference in December 2020.
The bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan set aside the September 5, 2023 order of the Madras High Court, which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings. Murugan's counsel argued that the politician had no intention of defaming the Trust or damaging its reputation.
The Supreme Court's decision was rendered in response to an appeal by Murugan, the Union minister of state for information and broadcasting, who challenged the Madras High Court's verdict.
