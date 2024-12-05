Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Minister in Defamation Case

The Supreme Court has quashed criminal defamation charges against Union Minister L Murugan. The case was filed by the Murasoli Trust over statements made in 2020. The top court overturned a Madras High Court decision, following Murugan's claim that he did not intend to defame the Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:42 IST
Supreme Court Clears Minister in Defamation Case
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal defamation proceedings against Union minister L Murugan. This action followed a complaint by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust regarding statements made by Murugan during a press conference in December 2020.

The bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan set aside the September 5, 2023 order of the Madras High Court, which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings. Murugan's counsel argued that the politician had no intention of defaming the Trust or damaging its reputation.

The Supreme Court's decision was rendered in response to an appeal by Murugan, the Union minister of state for information and broadcasting, who challenged the Madras High Court's verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024