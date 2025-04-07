Kunal Kamra Seeks Quashing of FIRs for 'Traitor' Taunt

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Bombay High Court, demanding the dismissal of an FIR filed by the Mumbai police. Kamra is accused of labeling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor' during a performance.

Kamra's lawyer, Navroz Seervai, requested an urgent hearing on his client's petition from a bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak. Though Kamra has received interim relief from the Madras High Court, Mumbai authorities continue to summon him.

In his plea, filed on April 5, Kamra argues that the accusations infringe upon his constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and profession. A hearing in the Madras High Court is imminent as Kamra, a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu, deals with multiple summonses from Mumbai police.

