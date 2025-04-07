Left Menu

Kunal Kamra Seeks Quashing of FIRs for 'Traitor' Taunt

Comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay High Court to quash an FIR for calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a traitor. He claims the charges violate his constitutional rights. Despite interim relief from Madras HC, Mumbai police continue to summon him. A hearing is scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:22 IST
Kunal Kamra Seeks Quashing of FIRs for 'Traitor' Taunt
Kunal Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Bombay High Court, demanding the dismissal of an FIR filed by the Mumbai police. Kamra is accused of labeling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor' during a performance.

Kamra's lawyer, Navroz Seervai, requested an urgent hearing on his client's petition from a bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak. Though Kamra has received interim relief from the Madras High Court, Mumbai authorities continue to summon him.

In his plea, filed on April 5, Kamra argues that the accusations infringe upon his constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and profession. A hearing in the Madras High Court is imminent as Kamra, a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu, deals with multiple summonses from Mumbai police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025