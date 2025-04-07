Kunal Kamra Seeks Quashing of FIRs for 'Traitor' Taunt
Comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay High Court to quash an FIR for calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a traitor. He claims the charges violate his constitutional rights. Despite interim relief from Madras HC, Mumbai police continue to summon him. A hearing is scheduled.
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Bombay High Court, demanding the dismissal of an FIR filed by the Mumbai police. Kamra is accused of labeling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor' during a performance.
Kamra's lawyer, Navroz Seervai, requested an urgent hearing on his client's petition from a bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak. Though Kamra has received interim relief from the Madras High Court, Mumbai authorities continue to summon him.
In his plea, filed on April 5, Kamra argues that the accusations infringe upon his constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and profession. A hearing in the Madras High Court is imminent as Kamra, a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu, deals with multiple summonses from Mumbai police.
(Eds: Replacing word) Shiv Sena workers vandalise Mumbai hotel where Kunal Kamra’s show with ‘gaddar’ jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed: Police.