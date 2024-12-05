Chhattisgarh's Victory: Bastar Declared Naxal-Free

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai has conveyed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the state's Bastar and Kondagaon districts have been declared free from Naxal influence. According to an official release, the chief minister held a meeting with Shah last night to discuss the state's achievements in anti-Naxal operations.

During the meeting, Sai highlighted that the joint efforts of the government and security forces have been instrumental in dismantling Maoist networks. The lack of recent Naxal-related incidents is attributed to both ongoing security operations and developmental projects that have fostered community trust and stability.

Additionally, Sai detailed initiatives for rehabilitating former Maoists and those affected by Naxal violence, with 15,000 houses under construction. Shah praised these efforts as a crucial stride towards peace in the region and accepted an invitation to the upcoming 'Bastar Olympics'.

(With inputs from agencies.)