Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Victory: Bastar Declared Naxal-Free

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Bastar and Kondagaon districts are now Naxal-free. Joint efforts by the government and security forces, alongside developmental projects, have eradicated Maoist presence, with operations ongoing in other areas. Rehabilitation of affected families is prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:45 IST
Chhattisgarh's Victory: Bastar Declared Naxal-Free
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai has conveyed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the state's Bastar and Kondagaon districts have been declared free from Naxal influence. According to an official release, the chief minister held a meeting with Shah last night to discuss the state's achievements in anti-Naxal operations.

During the meeting, Sai highlighted that the joint efforts of the government and security forces have been instrumental in dismantling Maoist networks. The lack of recent Naxal-related incidents is attributed to both ongoing security operations and developmental projects that have fostered community trust and stability.

Additionally, Sai detailed initiatives for rehabilitating former Maoists and those affected by Naxal violence, with 15,000 houses under construction. Shah praised these efforts as a crucial stride towards peace in the region and accepted an invitation to the upcoming 'Bastar Olympics'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024