AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Case Sparks Legal Dispute in Court
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan appeared in a Delhi sessions court on Thursday for an organised crime case. The court refused to transfer the case to an MP/MLAs court, demanding legal precedent for such a move. Previously arrested for alleged organised crime, Balyan received bail concerning an extortion case.
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan faced legal proceedings in a Delhi sessions court on Thursday amid efforts by the Delhi Police to transfer his organised crime case to a special court for MPs and MLAs.
Despite repeated requests from the public prosecutor, Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain refused to order the transfer without a clear legal precedent. The judge emphasized the importance of showing binding judgments before any action could be taken and criticized the misuse of court time.
During the hearing's afternoon session, discussions also touched upon the case of former Delhi MLA Rambir Shokeen. Balyan, who was detained on Wednesday for alleged organized crime, had previously secured bail in a separate extortion case.
