Lateral Appointments Boost Central Government Expertise
The Rajya Sabha was informed that 63 specialists were appointed in Central government departments through lateral entry from 2019 to 2023. These appointments included roles such as joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary, with a mix of contracts and deputations to harness specialized expertise.
The government has made significant strides in enhancing departmental expertise through lateral entry appointments, as 63 specialists took on key roles from 2019 to 2023. The Rajya Sabha received this update from Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, on Thursday.
Minister Singh disclosed in his written reply that 35 of these specialists were hired on a contractual basis, while the remaining 28 joined through deputation. The initiative, which began in 2018, aims to leverage specialized knowledge and expertise at the levels of joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary.
Detailed data revealed that eight joint secretaries joined in 2019, with recruitment numbers soaring to 30 in 2021 across different roles. Most recently, in 2023, 25 specialists were appointed, marking a concerted effort to strengthen government functions through targeted expertise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
