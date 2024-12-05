Lateral Appointments Boost Central Government Expertise

The government has made significant strides in enhancing departmental expertise through lateral entry appointments, as 63 specialists took on key roles from 2019 to 2023. The Rajya Sabha received this update from Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, on Thursday.

Minister Singh disclosed in his written reply that 35 of these specialists were hired on a contractual basis, while the remaining 28 joined through deputation. The initiative, which began in 2018, aims to leverage specialized knowledge and expertise at the levels of joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary.

Detailed data revealed that eight joint secretaries joined in 2019, with recruitment numbers soaring to 30 in 2021 across different roles. Most recently, in 2023, 25 specialists were appointed, marking a concerted effort to strengthen government functions through targeted expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)