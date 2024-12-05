Delhi High Court Sacks FIR Against Tahir Hussain

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, linked to the February 2020 violence in northeast Delhi. The court highlighted that an earlier FIR had already been registered for the same incident, ordering the new chargesheet as a supplement to the first case.

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the quashed FIR, filed on February 27, 2020, was a duplicate of another case registered on February 25, 2020. Both FIRs covered alleged offences of rioting and mischief at the same location, prompting the court to streamline the legal process and avoid injustice to the victims.

Despite quashing the FIR, the court assured that the victims’ rights would not be compromised. Common witnesses across both cases were noted, and the chargesheet of the dismissed FIR will now strengthen the ongoing proceedings of the initial FIR.

