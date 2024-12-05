Left Menu

Fugitive Murder Suspect Apprehended in Shimla After Two Years

Ajay Kumar, accused of murder and on the run for two years, was arrested in Shimla. Kumar had been living under a false identity. He allegedly murdered his cousin's grandfather and evaded capture despite efforts by locals and police. His arrest was made possible after a police operation in Savda village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested Ajay Kumar, a man accused of murder, who had been on the run for two years. Kumar was detained in Shimla's Savda village.

The suspect, known as Gora, allegedly killed his cousin's grandfather in November 2022 and wounded another family member. Ajay Kumar's actions prompted villagers to demand justice by blocking roads.

His capture became feasible after police, acting on a tip-off, set up a surveillance operation in the village leading to his arrest. Kumar was operating under a fake identity to evade the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

