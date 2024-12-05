Fugitive Murder Suspect Apprehended in Shimla After Two Years

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested Ajay Kumar, a man accused of murder, who had been on the run for two years. Kumar was detained in Shimla's Savda village.

The suspect, known as Gora, allegedly killed his cousin's grandfather in November 2022 and wounded another family member. Ajay Kumar's actions prompted villagers to demand justice by blocking roads.

His capture became feasible after police, acting on a tip-off, set up a surveillance operation in the village leading to his arrest. Kumar was operating under a fake identity to evade the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)