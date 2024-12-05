Left Menu

Government's Commitment to Farmers: Dialogue over Protest

The Indian government emphasizes dialogue over protest for farmers' issues. Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan highlights agricultural achievements and urges farmers to discuss their concerns with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Despite protests in Uttar Pradesh and at the Delhi-Noida border, the government maintains its stance for peaceful resolutions.

In a recent press conference, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan highlighted the Union government's dedication to addressing farmers' issues through dialogue rather than protests. He cited various government initiatives aimed at benefiting the agricultural sector, urging farmers to approach Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for any concerns.

Paswan praised the Modi administration for its extensive support of farmers, which includes the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme benefiting 9.3 crore farmers and an increased Minimum Support Price. He emphasized that constructive discussion, not disruptive protests, is the most effective way to solve problems.

Currently, farmers from different regions, notably Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at the Delhi-Noida border over compensation related to land acquisition. They've been demonstrating since Monday, despite some detained being released. Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been halted at border points between Punjab and Haryana since February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

