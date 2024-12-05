Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Lavrov's EU Return Amidst Ukraine Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attended a meeting in Malta, marking his first visit to an EU nation since the Ukraine invasion. The gathering, featuring US Secretary Antony Blinken, placed Ukraine at its core. Malta revoked visas for Russian officials, underscoring EU sanctions post-invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:28 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Lavrov's EU Return Amidst Ukraine Tensions
Antony Blinken Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Malta

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a significant appearance in Malta for the annual Organisation for Security and Cooperation meeting, marking his first visit to a European Union country since Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine began nearly three years ago. This meeting has elevated Ukraine to the top of the agenda, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also present.

Malta's Foreign Minister Ian Borg highlighted the ongoing threat posed by Russia's actions to European security. The visit represents a rare occasion for Lavrov to engage in forums with senior Western officials, having recently attended events like the United Nations General Assembly and the G20 summit in Brazil. In a stark reminder of ongoing diplomatic tensions, Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, disclosed that Malta annulled her visa, citing objections from three OSCE member countries due to her travel ban status.

The situation underscores the EU's continued sanctions on Russia, following Lavrov's attendance in Skopje, North Macedonia, the previous year, while Poland denied him a visa post-invasion. Meanwhile, in a symbolic move, Reporters Without Borders demanded the release of 38 journalists detained by Russia, highlighting the country's notorious reputation as the fifth-largest jailer of journalists globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024