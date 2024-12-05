Left Menu

Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail for Teacher in Communal Incident

The Allahabad High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a teacher accused of instructing students to slap a Muslim classmate in a communal incident that drew national outrage. The accused must surrender within two weeks to seek regular bail. The state faced criticism for lacking victim support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar/Moradabad | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:30 IST
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a teacher who allegedly instructed her students to slap a Muslim classmate. The incident, which caused a national uproar, initially resulted in a rejected plea by the lower court, now upheld by Justice Deepak Verma.

The teacher, Tripti Tyagi, faces charges under various sections of the IPC, including those related to causing hurt and outraging religious sentiments, alongside the Juvenile Justice Act. A surfaced video from August 2023 revealed the incident, sparking widespread condemnation.

The Supreme Court admonished the state's inadequate response in supporting the victim, spotlighting the incident's mishandling by authorities and urging immediate corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

