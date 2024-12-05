Left Menu

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide Amidst Gaza Conflict

Amnesty International has accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza conflict, sparking denial from Israel and political controversy. The human rights group asserts that Israel met the genocide criteria outlined in the 1948 Genocide Convention. The claim aligns with recent International Criminal Court investigations into alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:45 IST
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide Amidst Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians amidst the conflict in Gaza, a claim Israel vehemently denies. The human rights organization reached this conclusion after extensive analysis over several months, asserting that the legal criteria for genocide have been met during the ongoing war.

Defined by the 1948 Genocide Convention, genocide encompasses acts intended to destroy a group in part or whole. Although Israel has consistently rejected allegations of genocide, it maintains that international law is respected, given the defense necessitated by Hamas's attack from Gaza in October 2023.

The report by Amnesty arrives shortly after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli leadership over alleged war crimes. Despite Amnesty's findings, its branch in Israel distanced itself from the research. Tensions remain high with calls for investigations into potential crimes against humanity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024