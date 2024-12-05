Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide Amidst Gaza Conflict

Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians amidst the conflict in Gaza, a claim Israel vehemently denies. The human rights organization reached this conclusion after extensive analysis over several months, asserting that the legal criteria for genocide have been met during the ongoing war.

Defined by the 1948 Genocide Convention, genocide encompasses acts intended to destroy a group in part or whole. Although Israel has consistently rejected allegations of genocide, it maintains that international law is respected, given the defense necessitated by Hamas's attack from Gaza in October 2023.

The report by Amnesty arrives shortly after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli leadership over alleged war crimes. Despite Amnesty's findings, its branch in Israel distanced itself from the research. Tensions remain high with calls for investigations into potential crimes against humanity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)