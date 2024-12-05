Notorious Bawana Gang Members Nabbed in South West Delhi

Two notorious members of the Bawana gang were apprehended by Delhi Police in south-west Delhi, according to a statement made on Thursday. The individuals, identified as Rakesh, 48, and Akhil, 28, were taken into custody from the Chanakya Palace area on Wednesday.

The arrest led to the recovery of three country-made pistols, one of which was a sophisticated firearm, along with four live cartridges, as reported by the police officer.

Rakesh, implicated in a murder and known for jumping parole, has a history of involvement in eight criminal cases, ranging from murder to extortion. His initial foray into crime aimed to avenge his uncle's murder, eventually expanding his operations for financial gain. Akhil, another gang member, holds a record of 12 offenses, including murder and robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)