Notorious Bawana Gang Members Nabbed in South West Delhi

Delhi Police apprehended Rakesh and Akhil, two members of the Bawana gang, recovering firearms in the process. Rakesh, a known parole jumper with a history of violent crimes, expanded into criminal activities for monetary gain. Akhil, also with a criminal record, has committed multiple offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two notorious members of the Bawana gang were apprehended by Delhi Police in south-west Delhi, according to a statement made on Thursday. The individuals, identified as Rakesh, 48, and Akhil, 28, were taken into custody from the Chanakya Palace area on Wednesday.

The arrest led to the recovery of three country-made pistols, one of which was a sophisticated firearm, along with four live cartridges, as reported by the police officer.

Rakesh, implicated in a murder and known for jumping parole, has a history of involvement in eight criminal cases, ranging from murder to extortion. His initial foray into crime aimed to avenge his uncle's murder, eventually expanding his operations for financial gain. Akhil, another gang member, holds a record of 12 offenses, including murder and robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

