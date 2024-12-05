Amnesty International's Alarming Accusation: Genocide in Gaza?

Amnesty International has leveled serious accusations against the state of Israel, alleging it committed genocide during the Gaza war. This assertion is based on months of detailed investigation and analysis of incidents and official Israeli statements, according to a report released on Thursday.

The London-based human rights group claims Israel has met the requisite criteria for genocide as defined by the 1948 Genocide Convention. The report has sparked a heated response from Israel, which has refuted these accusations, maintaining its adherence to international law amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Amnesty's findings have stirred international attention, especially following recent arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes. This controversial report calls upon global judicial bodies to further investigate these grave allegations.

