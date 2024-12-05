Fighting for Choice: Rebeca Mendes' Journey for Safe and Legal Abortions

Rebeca Mendes' struggle for a safe abortion in Brazil turned her into a fervent advocate for reproductive rights. In 2017, after being denied abortion by Brazil's Supreme Court, she traveled to Colombia for the procedure.

In recent developments, a Brazilian congressional committee voted to ban abortions entirely, tightening restrictions even in cases previously permitted, sparking protests. In Sao Paulo, Mayor's office ordered a halt to legal abortions at a local hospital, exacerbating the crisis for women seeking legal terminations.

Mendes recounted comparative ease and compassion during her abortion process in Colombia. Her experiences fueled the creation of Project Vivas, assisting over 400 women pursue safe abortions. Mendes' advocacy shines a light on the grim reality for Brazilian women denied reproductive autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)