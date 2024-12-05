Left Menu

Fighting for Choice: Rebeca Mendes' Journey for Safe and Legal Abortions

Rebeca Mendes, who sought an abortion in Brazil but was denied, became an activist for safe and legal abortion rights. Despite setbacks in Brazil's conservative legislature, she founded Project Vivas to support women seeking abortions. Her efforts highlight ongoing challenges in Brazil regarding reproductive rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:36 IST
Rebeca Mendes' struggle for a safe abortion in Brazil turned her into a fervent advocate for reproductive rights. In 2017, after being denied abortion by Brazil's Supreme Court, she traveled to Colombia for the procedure.

In recent developments, a Brazilian congressional committee voted to ban abortions entirely, tightening restrictions even in cases previously permitted, sparking protests. In Sao Paulo, Mayor's office ordered a halt to legal abortions at a local hospital, exacerbating the crisis for women seeking legal terminations.

Mendes recounted comparative ease and compassion during her abortion process in Colombia. Her experiences fueled the creation of Project Vivas, assisting over 400 women pursue safe abortions. Mendes' advocacy shines a light on the grim reality for Brazilian women denied reproductive autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

