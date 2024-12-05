Fighting for Choice: Rebeca Mendes' Journey for Safe and Legal Abortions
Rebeca Mendes, who sought an abortion in Brazil but was denied, became an activist for safe and legal abortion rights. Despite setbacks in Brazil's conservative legislature, she founded Project Vivas to support women seeking abortions. Her efforts highlight ongoing challenges in Brazil regarding reproductive rights.
Rebeca Mendes' struggle for a safe abortion in Brazil turned her into a fervent advocate for reproductive rights. In 2017, after being denied abortion by Brazil's Supreme Court, she traveled to Colombia for the procedure.
In recent developments, a Brazilian congressional committee voted to ban abortions entirely, tightening restrictions even in cases previously permitted, sparking protests. In Sao Paulo, Mayor's office ordered a halt to legal abortions at a local hospital, exacerbating the crisis for women seeking legal terminations.
Mendes recounted comparative ease and compassion during her abortion process in Colombia. Her experiences fueled the creation of Project Vivas, assisting over 400 women pursue safe abortions. Mendes' advocacy shines a light on the grim reality for Brazilian women denied reproductive autonomy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Revives Evidence Tampering Case Against Ex-Kerala Minister
Supreme Court Revokes Bail in Cold-Blooded Murder Case
Supreme Court Grants Manipur Time to Address ILP Challenge
Supreme Court Urges Swift Completion of Kaziranga Elevated Corridor
Supreme Court Grants Manipur Extension on Inner Line Permit Challenge