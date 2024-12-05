Cross-Border Crime Clampdown: Indonesian Authorities Arrest Chinese National
Indonesian authorities have detained a Chinese man, Yan Zhenxing, for allegedly facilitating the laundering of nearly USD 18 million from a criminal gambling group in China. Yan was apprehended in Batam following an Interpol notice. His potential extradition to China is pending.
- Country:
- Indonesia
In a significant crackdown on cross-border crime, Indonesian authorities have apprehended Yan Zhenxing, a Chinese national wanted by Beijing for his alleged involvement in laundering nearly USD 18 million from a criminal online gambling syndicate. Yan was detained at a ferry terminal on Batam island, next to Singapore, on Monday.
The arrest followed an Interpol red notice, marking him as a suspect by Chinese police in Inner Mongolia. Authorities claim he facilitated fraudulent operations, enhancing the syndicate's financial transfers. Yan, currently holding permanent residency in Singapore, was on a trip to Batam with his family when detained.
This operation underscores Indonesia's commitment to safeguarding its borders against international crime. Past weeks have seen similar high-profile arrests, including suspects from China and the Philippines linked to vast scams and trafficking operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interpol
- Indonesia
- China
- Yan Zhenxing
- laundering
- online gambling
- arrest
- Beijing
- Batam
- extradition
ALSO READ
In-Flight Incident: Man Arrested for Harassment on Air India Flight
Delhi High Court stays trial court proceedings against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.
German National Arrested in Russia: Explosive Allegations
German National Arrested for Alleged Sabotage Plot in Russia
Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Lava MD in Vivo Money Laundering Case