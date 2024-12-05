Massive Surge: e-Shram Portal Registers 30.4 Crore Unorganised Workers
As of December 1, 2024, nearly 30.4 crore unorganised workers have registered on the e-Shram portal. Launched in August 2021 by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the portal aims to provide a comprehensive database and support to workers. Over 12 government schemes have been integrated with e-Shram.
In a significant development, the e-Shram portal has seen registrations from nearly 30.4 crore unorganised workers as of December 1, 2024, according to information presented in Parliament on Thursday.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment initiated the portal on August 26, 2021, intending to build a National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) linked with Aadhaar. This platform aims to register and assist unorganised workers by issuing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) based on self-declaration.
Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, stated in a Rajya Sabha reply that rural areas account for 27.22 crore registrations. Furthermore, the e-Shram portal has integrated 12 schemes from various central ministries, including PMSBY, PMJJBY, Ayushman Bharat, and others, for enhanced support to workers.
