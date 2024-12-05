Left Menu

The Disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu: Evidence Sparks Protests

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has received crucial evidence suggesting that missing 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu Singh disappeared from an army camp. Protests have intensified demanding accountability and justice, as relatives and the Joint Action Committee express dissatisfaction with the ongoing search efforts.

Updated: 05-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:36 IST
In an escalating situation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced receiving a critical piece of evidence concerning the mysterious disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, who has been missing for 10 days. Singh disclosed that the evidence was submitted by representatives of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), formed in response to the incident.

The key evidence, an entry signature from Kamalbabu before entering the army camp at Leimakhong, was presented by JAC members, fueling protests in the region. Kamalbabu was last seen at the 57 Mountain Division Headquarters, and his disappearance has stoked public outrage, with demands for accountability and justice mounting.

Frustration grows as JAC members and Kamalbabu's relatives voice dissatisfaction with ongoing search efforts, pointing to a lack of cooperation from security forces. The JAC aims to spotlight the issue to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as over 2,000 personnel join the search efforts amidst suspicions of kidnapping by militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

