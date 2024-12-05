Major Drug Bust in Champhai: Heroin and Methamphetamine Seized

In a significant operation, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department seized a substantial quantity of contraband in Champhai district, officials reported on Thursday.

A total of 244.5 grams of heroin and 2.28 kg of methamphetamine tablets were confiscated at Mualkawi. Three suspects were arrested on charges of possession.

The successful operation received support from Assam Rifles and Young Mizo Association volunteers. The arrested individuals are facing legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)