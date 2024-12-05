Major Drug Bust in Champhai: Heroin and Methamphetamine Seized
The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department seized 244.5 grams of heroin and 2.28 kg of methamphetamine tablets in Champhai district. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the seizure, and authorities collaborated with Assam Rifles and Young Mizo Association. The accused face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department seized a substantial quantity of contraband in Champhai district, officials reported on Thursday.
A total of 244.5 grams of heroin and 2.28 kg of methamphetamine tablets were confiscated at Mualkawi. Three suspects were arrested on charges of possession.
The successful operation received support from Assam Rifles and Young Mizo Association volunteers. The arrested individuals are facing legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
(With inputs from agencies.)
