Historic Mandate for Maharashtra's Dynamic Leadership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises the newly formed Maharashtra government for its promising blend of experience and dynamism, attributing the Mahayuti alliance's historic mandate to collaboration among leaders. Modi assures continued support from the Centre to ensure the state's development and governance is top-notch.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the recently appointed Maharashtra government, describing it as a harmonious mix of experience and energy. He attributes the Mahayuti alliance's significant electoral victory to the combined efforts of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies.
In a social media post, Modi extended his congratulations to Chief Minister Fadnavis and his deputies, Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party, following their oath-taking in Mumbai.
Modi emphasized that this leadership team will strive to meet the aspirations of Maharashtra's citizens, committing to providing all necessary support from the Centre to foster development and sound governance in the state.
