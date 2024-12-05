Fake BEMS Degree Racket Uncovered in Surat

A fraudulent Bachelor of Electro-Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degree racket was dismantled in Surat, Gujarat, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals, including 10 fake doctors, according to authorities on Thursday.

Police seized allopathic and homeopathic medicines, injections, syrup bottles, and counterfeit certificates from the accused's clinics. Three men, identified as Rasesh Gujarathi, BK Rawat, and Irfan Saiyed, were central to the operation. They sold fake BEMS degrees for Rs 70,000, running the scheme as 'Board Of Electro Homeopathic Medicine, Ahmedabad.'

The network issued these counterfeit diplomas to nearly 1,500 individuals, some with just a 10th-grade education. Gujarathi initially opened a college for Electro Homeopathy in 2002 but faced financial losses. Later, he and Rawat began selling the degrees as a quick-fix credential for aspiring practitioners, promising legitimacy in allopathic and homeopathic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)