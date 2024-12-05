Left Menu

Fake BEMS Degree Racket Uncovered in Surat

A fraudulent Bachelor of Electro-Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degree racket was dismantled in Surat, Gujarat, with 13 people, including 10 fake doctors, arrested. The racket involved selling bogus degrees for Rs 70,000, operating under a false board. It was led by Rasesh Gujarathi, BK Rawat, and associate Irfan Saiyed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fraudulent Bachelor of Electro-Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degree racket was dismantled in Surat, Gujarat, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals, including 10 fake doctors, according to authorities on Thursday.

Police seized allopathic and homeopathic medicines, injections, syrup bottles, and counterfeit certificates from the accused's clinics. Three men, identified as Rasesh Gujarathi, BK Rawat, and Irfan Saiyed, were central to the operation. They sold fake BEMS degrees for Rs 70,000, running the scheme as 'Board Of Electro Homeopathic Medicine, Ahmedabad.'

The network issued these counterfeit diplomas to nearly 1,500 individuals, some with just a 10th-grade education. Gujarathi initially opened a college for Electro Homeopathy in 2002 but faced financial losses. Later, he and Rawat began selling the degrees as a quick-fix credential for aspiring practitioners, promising legitimacy in allopathic and homeopathic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

