Tragic Mystery: Intruders Allegedly Throttle Child Amid Burglary

A six-year-old boy in Hooghly district was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The family claims burglars throttled him before stealing valuables. While the investigation is ongoing, CCTV footage and testimonies from family and neighbors are being examined to shed light on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hooghly district, with family members alleging that a gang of burglars had throttled him before fleeing with valuables.

Nabo Biswas, the father of the deceased, Nikhil Biswas, informed police that he suspects his son was murdered by unidentified intruders. These individuals allegedly entered their home while his wife stepped out to collect their daughter from school, leaving the door unlocked.

Upon returning, the mother found Nikhil unresponsive on his bed. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Valuables, including cash and ornaments worth Rs 50,000, were reported missing from their home. The police are studying CCTV footage and interviewing family members and neighbors to unravel the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

