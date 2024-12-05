Urgent Call for Humanitarian Access in Syria

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has made an urgent appeal for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need in Syria. He also underscored the necessity for a U.N.-facilitated political process to bring an end to the ongoing bloodshed.

Speaking on Thursday, Guterres emphasized the importance of international cooperation. He called on all parties with influence to contribute to the relief of Syria's long-suffering population.

The Secretary-General reminded all involved parties of their obligation to protect civilians, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation that continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)