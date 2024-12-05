Left Menu

Victory in Hama: Syrian Rebels Gain Strategic Ground

Syrian rebels have captured the city of Hama, marking a pivotal shift in the Syrian civil war. The rebels, led by Abu Mohammed al-Golani of HTS, aim to advance south, potentially threatening Damascus and shifting power dynamics. Meanwhile, international allies are realigning amidst changing circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:57 IST
The city of Hama has fallen to Syrian rebels, marking a significant shift in the ongoing civil war. This victory represents the swiftest rebel advance since the conflict began and poses a substantial threat to President Bashar al-Assad's regime, with shockwaves expected to reach Damascus.

The Syrian army, in a strategic move, withdrew from Hama, citing civilian safety as the primary reason. The rebels, buoyed by their success, are preparing for further advances, possibly targeting the crucial city of Homs, a vital link between Damascus and the coastal regions.

International dynamics have been impacted, with Russia focusing on the war in Ukraine and Hezbollah suffering considerable losses. Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani has declared control over Hama, warning against further involvement from Iran-aligned forces such as Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

