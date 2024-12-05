Rising Tensions: Ejection of Serb Lawmakers Fuels Kosovo-Serbia Dispute

In a significant development, Kosovo's parliament speaker Glauk Konjufca expelled nine Serb minority lawmakers Thursday, citing recent absences and accusations of working against national interests. This controversial move could exacerbate already strained relations between Kosovo and neighboring Serbia.

Konjufca claimed these lawmakers misused public funds by attending parliamentary sessions merely biannually and accused them of reporting to Milan Radoicic, a figure with strong ties to Serbia. Radoicic faces charges related to a fatal gunfight involving Serbian gunmen last year.

This political dispute surfaces amid broader regional tensions, intensified last week with an explosion affecting utility services in Serb-populated northern Kosovo, for which Kosovo blames Serbia. Despite international efforts, normalization between the two remains fraught with challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)