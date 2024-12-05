Poland Secures $4 Billion US Foreign Military Financing Loan

Poland has secured a significant $4 billion loan under the United States' Foreign Military Financing program, aimed at bolstering its defense forces, the Polish defence minister announced Thursday. Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted the agreement as a testament to the strong alliance with the U.S.

Kosiniak-Kamysz further revealed that the United States has cumulatively provided over $11 billion to Poland for military enhancements, including the acquisition of Patriot air defense systems and Apache helicopters. This move reflects Poland's escalating defense investments, motivated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Warsaw has emerged as NATO's leading country in terms of GDP allocation to defense, dedicating 4.1% of its national wealth in 2024, with plans to increase this to 4.7% by 2025, showcasing its commitment to national and allied security.

