Chaotic Scene in Pune as SUV Sparks Angry Reaction

In a chaotic incident in Pune's Pashan area, an SUV reportedly hit at least five vehicles, sparking an outraged reaction from bystanders. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A widely circulated video shows the angry mob confronting the vehicle's driver and attempting to prevent his escape by pelting stones.

The driver has been detained for a medical check, and officials have commenced the process of filing an official case. It appears the driver lost control of the SUV, causing the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)