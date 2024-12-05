Chaotic Scene in Pune as SUV Sparks Angry Reaction
An SUV collided with five vehicles in Pune's Pashan area, leading to an angry mob pelting stones at the vehicle. The driver has been apprehended for medical examination, and no injuries were reported. The incident was widely shared on social media, prompting a swift response.
In a chaotic incident in Pune's Pashan area, an SUV reportedly hit at least five vehicles, sparking an outraged reaction from bystanders. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
A widely circulated video shows the angry mob confronting the vehicle's driver and attempting to prevent his escape by pelting stones.
The driver has been detained for a medical check, and officials have commenced the process of filing an official case. It appears the driver lost control of the SUV, causing the accident.
