Stabbing Incident Shocks Ollur: Police Officers Attacked During Arrest
Three individuals were arrested for allegedly stabbing two police officers in Ollur. The attack occurred when the officers attempted to apprehend a habitual offender involved in multiple criminal cases. The officers, including Inspector T P Farsad and Civil Police Officer Vineeth, sustained injuries but are currently stable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In Ollur, three individuals have been detained following their alleged involvement in stabbing two police officers, including Inspector T P Farsad, on Thursday. The officers were reportedly injured while executing an arrest.
Authorities identified the suspect as a habitual offender implicated in 12 criminal activities. The assault took place when law enforcement officers intervened in a brawl led by this offender.
Despite sustaining injuries, both police officers are reported to be in stable condition, according to senior officials overseeing the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Detains Infamous Gangster's Brother Amid Ongoing Criminal Probe
US Arrest of Gangster's Brother Amidst Cross-Continental Criminal Activities
Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Sidelined with ACL Injury
Notorious Criminal Detained Under Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir
J-K Police Crackdown: Notorious Criminal Nabbed in Samba District