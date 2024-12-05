Stabbing Incident Shocks Ollur: Police Officers Attacked During Arrest

In Ollur, three individuals have been detained following their alleged involvement in stabbing two police officers, including Inspector T P Farsad, on Thursday. The officers were reportedly injured while executing an arrest.

Authorities identified the suspect as a habitual offender implicated in 12 criminal activities. The assault took place when law enforcement officers intervened in a brawl led by this offender.

Despite sustaining injuries, both police officers are reported to be in stable condition, according to senior officials overseeing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)