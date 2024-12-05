Left Menu

Stabbing Incident Shocks Ollur: Police Officers Attacked During Arrest

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly stabbing two police officers in Ollur. The attack occurred when the officers attempted to apprehend a habitual offender involved in multiple criminal cases. The officers, including Inspector T P Farsad and Civil Police Officer Vineeth, sustained injuries but are currently stable.

Stabbing Incident Shocks Ollur: Police Officers Attacked During Arrest
In Ollur, three individuals have been detained following their alleged involvement in stabbing two police officers, including Inspector T P Farsad, on Thursday. The officers were reportedly injured while executing an arrest.

Authorities identified the suspect as a habitual offender implicated in 12 criminal activities. The assault took place when law enforcement officers intervened in a brawl led by this offender.

Despite sustaining injuries, both police officers are reported to be in stable condition, according to senior officials overseeing the case.

