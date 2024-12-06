US Boosts Poland's Defense with $4 Billion Loan Guarantee

The United States has announced a significant financial support for Poland by extending a $4 billion Foreign Military Assistance loan guarantee, according to the State Department's statement on Thursday.

This funding is set to fuel Poland's efforts to modernize its military, subsequently enhancing a wide range of defense capabilities crucial for national security.

The assistance underscores a concerted effort to bolster NATO's deterrence and defense posture along its strategically important Eastern Flank, reflecting the alliance's commitment to collective security.

(With inputs from agencies.)