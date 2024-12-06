Renewed Ceasefire Hopes: Hamas Resumes Negotiations with Israel Amid Global Shifts

An official from Hamas announced on Thursday that international mediators have reinitiated ceasefire negotiations with the militant group and Israel. The previous talks were halted last month due to Qatar's suspension, expressing disappointment over the lack of progress between the parties involved.

Bassem Naim, from Hamas' political bureau, stated that recent efforts have been rekindled to halt the 14-month war, release hostages, and free Palestinian prisoners. This resurgence comes amidst significant global political changes, including Donald Trump's recent election victory.

The negotiations, according to insiders, are focusing on a multiphased ceasefire proposal, addressing major issues like the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the future governance of Gaza. While Naim acknowledged the discussions' complexity, he emphasized the potential for a deal if intentions align from both sides.

