Left Menu

Renewed Ceasefire Hopes: Hamas Resumes Negotiations with Israel Amid Global Shifts

International mediators are back at the negotiating table with Hamas and Israel to discuss a possible ceasefire in Gaza. Efforts had stalled but are now reactivated, with changes in global leadership potentially influencing outcomes. The goal is to reach a multiphased ceasefire and address key issues in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:07 IST
Renewed Ceasefire Hopes: Hamas Resumes Negotiations with Israel Amid Global Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An official from Hamas announced on Thursday that international mediators have reinitiated ceasefire negotiations with the militant group and Israel. The previous talks were halted last month due to Qatar's suspension, expressing disappointment over the lack of progress between the parties involved.

Bassem Naim, from Hamas' political bureau, stated that recent efforts have been rekindled to halt the 14-month war, release hostages, and free Palestinian prisoners. This resurgence comes amidst significant global political changes, including Donald Trump's recent election victory.

The negotiations, according to insiders, are focusing on a multiphased ceasefire proposal, addressing major issues like the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the future governance of Gaza. While Naim acknowledged the discussions' complexity, he emphasized the potential for a deal if intentions align from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024