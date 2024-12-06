Left Menu

Putin's Strategic Appointment: A New Crisis Manager in Kursk

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Khinshtein as acting governor of the Kursk region, emphasizing the need for crisis management in an area partly occupied by Ukrainian forces. Khinshtein brings legislative experience and security advisory expertise to the role following the resignation of the previous governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:55 IST
Putin's Strategic Appointment: A New Crisis Manager in Kursk

In a strategic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexander Khinshtein as the acting governor of the southern Kursk region amid ongoing conflict. The appointment comes in the wake of partial occupation by Ukrainian forces, necessitating robust crisis management, according to a Kremlin statement released Thursday.

Khinshtein, a journalist and long-standing member of the State Duma, assumes the role with a directive to restore housing, communal services, and the regional economy. This follows an incursion in August by Ukrainian troops, with some areas recently reclaimed by Russian forces, according to military reports.

The Kremlin confirmed Alexei Smirmnov's resignation as the outgoing governor. Khinshtein, with experience as an adviser to Russia's National Guard, is tasked with rallying the Kursk region, ensuring residents feel integrated into the nation amid these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024