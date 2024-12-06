Putin's Strategic Appointment: A New Crisis Manager in Kursk
Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Khinshtein as acting governor of the Kursk region, emphasizing the need for crisis management in an area partly occupied by Ukrainian forces. Khinshtein brings legislative experience and security advisory expertise to the role following the resignation of the previous governor.
In a strategic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexander Khinshtein as the acting governor of the southern Kursk region amid ongoing conflict. The appointment comes in the wake of partial occupation by Ukrainian forces, necessitating robust crisis management, according to a Kremlin statement released Thursday.
Khinshtein, a journalist and long-standing member of the State Duma, assumes the role with a directive to restore housing, communal services, and the regional economy. This follows an incursion in August by Ukrainian troops, with some areas recently reclaimed by Russian forces, according to military reports.
The Kremlin confirmed Alexei Smirmnov's resignation as the outgoing governor. Khinshtein, with experience as an adviser to Russia's National Guard, is tasked with rallying the Kursk region, ensuring residents feel integrated into the nation amid these turbulent times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
North Korea and Russia Strengthen Ties with New Protocol and Increased Flights
China and Russia Block UN Peacekeeping Mission for Haiti Amid Escalating Violence
Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute: Supply to Europe Unchanged Amid Tensions
North Korea and Russia Forge Economic Ties Amid Global Tensions
Tensions Soar: Ukraine Downs Russian Missiles Amid New Attacks