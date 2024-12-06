In a strategic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexander Khinshtein as the acting governor of the southern Kursk region amid ongoing conflict. The appointment comes in the wake of partial occupation by Ukrainian forces, necessitating robust crisis management, according to a Kremlin statement released Thursday.

Khinshtein, a journalist and long-standing member of the State Duma, assumes the role with a directive to restore housing, communal services, and the regional economy. This follows an incursion in August by Ukrainian troops, with some areas recently reclaimed by Russian forces, according to military reports.

The Kremlin confirmed Alexei Smirmnov's resignation as the outgoing governor. Khinshtein, with experience as an adviser to Russia's National Guard, is tasked with rallying the Kursk region, ensuring residents feel integrated into the nation amid these turbulent times.

