Strengthening Kyiv's Position Amid Tense Negotiations

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Andriy Yermak, a key aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, engaged in a pivotal discussion on Thursday. The focus was on enhancing Kyiv's strategic stance in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The talks aimed at ensuring Ukraine enters any prospective negotiations from a fortified position, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic efforts to bolster the nation's standing on the global stage.

A White House spokesperson conveyed the importance of this dialogue in reinforcing Ukraine's negotiating power amidst the tense geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)