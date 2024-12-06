Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines
In an interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that Moscow is willing to use any means, including hypersonic missiles, to prevent a strategic defeat in the Ukraine war. Lavrov stressed that the West should not underestimate Russia's resolve or assume its red lines would shift.
Lavrov addressed U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson, stressing that the United States and its allies must understand Russia's resolve. He highlighted the deployment of long-range weaponry to Ukraine as particularly concerning, stating that it necessitates Moscow's heightened alertness and readiness to counter any threats.
The Foreign Minister further cautioned Western nations against the mistaken belief that Russia lacks firm red lines. Lavrov declared it a grave error to presume these boundaries can be repeatedly challenged without consequence, reaffirming Russia's determination to protect its strategic interests.
