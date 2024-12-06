Left Menu

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

In an interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that Moscow is willing to use any means, including hypersonic missiles, to prevent a strategic defeat in the Ukraine war. Lavrov stressed that the West should not underestimate Russia's resolve or assume its red lines would shift.

In a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized Moscow's readiness to use all available means, including hypersonic missiles, to prevent a strategic defeat in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. Lavrov's remarks are seen as a serious warning to the West regarding their military support for Ukraine.

Lavrov addressed U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson, stressing that the United States and its allies must understand Russia's resolve. He highlighted the deployment of long-range weaponry to Ukraine as particularly concerning, stating that it necessitates Moscow's heightened alertness and readiness to counter any threats.

The Foreign Minister further cautioned Western nations against the mistaken belief that Russia lacks firm red lines. Lavrov declared it a grave error to presume these boundaries can be repeatedly challenged without consequence, reaffirming Russia's determination to protect its strategic interests.

