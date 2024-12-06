The Xinjiang Cotton Association has called on international clothing brands to show 'full respect and trust' towards cotton sourced from Xinjiang, China. This follows remarks by Uniqlo's parent company CEO, who declared that the fashion label does not utilize Xinjiang cotton.

The controversy arises amid accusations from rights groups and the U.S. government against China for human rights abuses in Xinjiang. This has made sourcing materials from the region particularly challenging for international brands with significant operations in China.

Despite these allegations, Beijing strongly denies any wrongdoing in Xinjiang, a key cotton producer. The association urges the global textile and garment industry to evaluate all anti-Xinjiang narratives critically. Xinjiang's cotton production is integrated into China's broader economic strategies, including the Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)