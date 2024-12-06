Left Menu

Xinjiang Cotton: A Call for Global Textile Trust

The Xinjiang Cotton Association urges international brands like Uniqlo to trust and use cotton from Xinjiang to support global textile stability. Amid allegations of human rights abuses, the region's cotton is central to China's economic initiatives, challenging foreign brands in geopolitical contexts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 07:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 07:44 IST
Xinjiang Cotton: A Call for Global Textile Trust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Xinjiang Cotton Association has called on international clothing brands to show 'full respect and trust' towards cotton sourced from Xinjiang, China. This follows remarks by Uniqlo's parent company CEO, who declared that the fashion label does not utilize Xinjiang cotton.

The controversy arises amid accusations from rights groups and the U.S. government against China for human rights abuses in Xinjiang. This has made sourcing materials from the region particularly challenging for international brands with significant operations in China.

Despite these allegations, Beijing strongly denies any wrongdoing in Xinjiang, a key cotton producer. The association urges the global textile and garment industry to evaluate all anti-Xinjiang narratives critically. Xinjiang's cotton production is integrated into China's broader economic strategies, including the Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024