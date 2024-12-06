Left Menu

Xinjiang Cotton Controversy: Call for Brands' Trust

The Xinjiang Cotton Association urges international brands to trust Xinjiang cotton, following Uniqlo's refusal to source from the region. Amid geopolitical concerns, the association emphasizes respect and highlights Xinjiang's role in China's economic initiatives, including President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 07:47 IST
Xinjiang Cotton Controversy: Call for Brands' Trust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Xinjiang Cotton Association has called on international brands to "give full respect and trust" to cotton from the region. This statement comes after an executive from Fast Retailing, Uniqlo's parent company, mentioned their avoidance of Xinjiang cotton due to ethical concerns.

The situation is complex, as rights groups and the U.S. government have accused China of human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. Despite these allegations, which Beijing firmly denies, the association wants global companies to reconsider their stance on Xinjiang cotton.

Xinjiang cotton plays a crucial role in China's plans to develop its interior regions and is linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, President Xi Jinping's key strategy to enhance China's economic ties across Asia and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024