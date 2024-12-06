Xinjiang Cotton Controversy: Call for Brands' Trust

The Xinjiang Cotton Association has called on international brands to "give full respect and trust" to cotton from the region. This statement comes after an executive from Fast Retailing, Uniqlo's parent company, mentioned their avoidance of Xinjiang cotton due to ethical concerns.

The situation is complex, as rights groups and the U.S. government have accused China of human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. Despite these allegations, which Beijing firmly denies, the association wants global companies to reconsider their stance on Xinjiang cotton.

Xinjiang cotton plays a crucial role in China's plans to develop its interior regions and is linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, President Xi Jinping's key strategy to enhance China's economic ties across Asia and Europe.

